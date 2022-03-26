Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.96

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $25.19. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

