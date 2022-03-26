OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.