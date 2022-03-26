Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

