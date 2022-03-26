Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oragenics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

