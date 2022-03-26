Oraichain Token (ORAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $630,323.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $15.54 million and $630,323.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00017133 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

