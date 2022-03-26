Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 275,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,001. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.