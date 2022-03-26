ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

