Orion Office REIT Inc Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $171,893,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $63,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $15,250,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $13,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $11,518,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

