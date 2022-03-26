Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.