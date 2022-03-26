Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$68.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.19. The firm has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

