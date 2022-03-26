Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $87.00. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 1,256 shares.

The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.