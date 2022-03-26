Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.