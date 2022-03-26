Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 8,653 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.09 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

