PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

NYSE:PD opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,610 shares of company stock worth $7,421,529. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

