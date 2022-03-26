Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBLA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

