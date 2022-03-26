Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.
Shares of CGW stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
