Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.