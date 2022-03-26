Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

NYSE AA opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $95.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

