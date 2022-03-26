Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

