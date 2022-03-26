Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.