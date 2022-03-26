Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000.

SLQD opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

