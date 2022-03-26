Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AME opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

