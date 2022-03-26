Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Financial Comparison

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park City Group and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78

Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 4.84 $4.12 million $0.16 33.25 Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.52 -$18.53 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check.

Summary

Park City Group beats Sterling Check on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

