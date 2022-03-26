Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

