PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PKCOY stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. PARK24 has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

PARK24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

