Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.39

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 36795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

