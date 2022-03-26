PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PEDEVCO were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,933 shares of company stock valued at $177,781 over the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.55 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

