PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $1,096,767.20 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PFSI opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.