Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.