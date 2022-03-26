Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
