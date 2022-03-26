Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $107.45. 234,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Perficient by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

