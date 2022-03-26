Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.