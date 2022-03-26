Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.74 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.