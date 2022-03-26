PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.63

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $52.98. PetroChina shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 189,067 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTR. StockNews.com downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,950,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

