Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.