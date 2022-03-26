Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will post $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 603,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

