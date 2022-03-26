Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will post $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 603,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

