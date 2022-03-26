Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

