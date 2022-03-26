Piper Sandler Comments on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

