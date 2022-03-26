Piper Sandler Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

