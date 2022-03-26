Piper Sandler Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

OLLI opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

