Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to post sales of $187.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 900,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

