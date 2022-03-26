Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $85.12 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

