PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 12,600 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $60,606.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYPS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
