Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Given New GBX 693 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

