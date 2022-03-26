Populous Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $316,484.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00035644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00112278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

