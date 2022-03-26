Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 554,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

