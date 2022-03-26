Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.6 days.

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

