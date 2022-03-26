PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital restated a na rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.04.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.