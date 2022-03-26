ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Down 98.0% in March

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PBYA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,946,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,408,113. ProBility Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
ProBility Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProBility Media (PBYA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.