Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $60.15

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.15, but opened at $58.89. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 4,286 shares trading hands.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

