Project Pai (PAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,221.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.40 million and $5,221.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00078360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,018,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,927,389 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

