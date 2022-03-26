Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars Sells 1,350 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
