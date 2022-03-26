Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars Sells 1,350 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

